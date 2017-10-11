October Grilled Cheese



Heat the griddle to 350 degrees. In a hot cast iron skillet add some olive oil and thinly sliced apples. Sprinkle them with dried rosemary and let them sauté until they are lightly browned.

Take a can of pure pumpkin and put it in a saucepan. Add about 2 T. of olive oil, 1 tsp. each of cinnamon and nutmeg, a dash of salt and 2 T. of honey. Dice one apple and stir into the pumpkin mix. Let this cook for about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook 4 slices of bacon per sandwich.

On the griddle lay two pieces of bread, buttered side down. On one slice put 2 pieces of provolone and on the other Muenster slices. On one slice layer the pumpkin mix, bacon and apples. When your bread is toasty and cheese has melted, put the bread together. Enjoy!

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

10/11/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM