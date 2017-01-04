Olivia's Italian Soup

1 pound ground beef; cook and crumble until no pink shows

8 ounces Italian sausage; cook and crumble with beef

1 1/2 cups wiggly pasta, cooked al dente, according to package directions

1 clove garlic, grated

1 small onion, diced

2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning blend

Salt and pepper to taste

1 (14 1/2) ounce Italian seasoned diced tomatoes

2 cups beef broth

In a large, heavy saucepan, cook beef and sausage with garlic and onion until onion is tender and meats are done. Add tomatoes, broth and seasonings. Add pasta and heat to serving temperature. Cook's note: according to the original recipe, you may use onion and garlic powders in place of fresh.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

1/4/2017