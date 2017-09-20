Olivia's Roasted Beet Salad

4-5 fresh beets
1/2 stick butter, melted
Pinches of salt, sugar and pepper
Preheat oven to 375°.
Peel, and slice beets. In a medium bowl, toss beets with butter and seasonings. Spray a baking pan with vegetable spray. Spread beets evenly in pan. Bake until tender. Stir once or twice. Cool to room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers.
For the dressing:
2 tablespoons honey
1 slightly rounded tablespoon Dijon
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon finely minced onion
6 tablespoons oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
In a medium bowl whisk all together. Set aside.
Salad:
Salad greens of your choice
Feta cheese
Toasted walnuts, pecans or sliced almonds, optional
Add salad greens to each diner's plate. Drizzle with dressing. Garnish with beets, feta and nuts.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
9/20/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs