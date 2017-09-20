Olivia's Roasted Beet Salad

4-5 fresh beets

1/2 stick butter, melted

Pinches of salt, sugar and pepper

Preheat oven to 375°.

Peel, and slice beets. In a medium bowl, toss beets with butter and seasonings. Spray a baking pan with vegetable spray. Spread beets evenly in pan. Bake until tender. Stir once or twice. Cool to room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers.

For the dressing:

2 tablespoons honey

1 slightly rounded tablespoon Dijon

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon finely minced onion

6 tablespoons oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a medium bowl whisk all together. Set aside.

Salad:

Salad greens of your choice

Feta cheese

Toasted walnuts, pecans or sliced almonds, optional

Add salad greens to each diner's plate. Drizzle with dressing. Garnish with beets, feta and nuts.

