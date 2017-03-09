Olivia's Roll Ups

Roll ups
12 ounces whipped cream cheese
1 ounce ranch dressing mix
14.5 ounce can fire roasted diced tomatoes May use Rotel. Drain slightly.
1 # bacon, crisply fried and crumbled
Tortillas
Shredded lettuce
Shredded cheese
Fire roasted red and green bell peppers, julienned
Mix cream cheese and ranch dressing; mix thoroughly. Spread to the edges of the tortillas. Sprinkle remaining ingredients to taste. Roll up, refrigerate and slice before serving.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
3/8/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs