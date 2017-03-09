Olivia's Roll Ups

(Photo: Ian Batchelor)

Roll ups

12 ounces whipped cream cheese

1 ounce ranch dressing mix

14.5 ounce can fire roasted diced tomatoes May use Rotel. Drain slightly.

1 # bacon, crisply fried and crumbled

Tortillas

Shredded lettuce

Shredded cheese

Fire roasted red and green bell peppers, julienned

Mix cream cheese and ranch dressing; mix thoroughly. Spread to the edges of the tortillas. Sprinkle remaining ingredients to taste. Roll up, refrigerate and slice before serving.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

3/8/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM