Olivia's Sweet and Savory Snacks

Snack Mix #1

2 cups corn chex

2 cups corn chips

1/2 cup peanuts

1/2 cup old fashion oats

1/4 cup melted butter

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon onion salt,

1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasonings

Preheat oven to 350°

Combine first four ingredients in a large bowl. Warm butter and honey. Pour over dry mixture. Toss to coat well. Whisk chili powder, onion salt and Italian seasonings. Sprinkle over all. Toss to coat well. Spread evenly in a 15x10 inch pan. Bake 20-25 minutes. Stir midway through the baking. Cool and keep in an air tight container.

Snack Mix #2

1/2 cup butter

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a small saucepan, bring to boil. Cook and stir until sugar melts. Preheat oven to 275°

Combine:

3 cups square oat cereal

1 1/2 cups old fashion oats

1 cup chopped walnuts

Drizzle butter mixture over all. Toss to coat. Spread evenly in a 15x10 inch pan. Bake 45 minutes stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely. Add 1/2 cup craisins and 1/2 cup chocolate covered raisins. Store in airtight container.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

1/25/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)