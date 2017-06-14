

8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon rum extract

2 tablespoons milk

1 cup coconut

8 ounces Extra Creamy Cool Whip, thawed

Chocolate Filled Oreo cookies

1/2 cup milk

Chocolate syrup

Chocolate curls

Beat cream cheese with sugar until smooth. Stir in rum extract, two tablespoons milk, coconut, and fold in about Two-thirds of the Cool Whip.

Dip cookies in the half cup milk and layer in an 8x8-inch dish. Layer about one third of the cookies and one third of the cream cheese mix each time, ending with cream cheese mixture. Top with remaining Cool Whip. To serve, drizzle with chocolate syrup and garnish with chocolate curls. Refrigerate 4-6 hours before serving.

NOTE: May use cookie flavor of your choice; I used thin chocolate filled. If using regular size layer half at a time.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

