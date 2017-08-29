Pan Roasted Okra with Peanuts

Ingredients:

1 cup raw unsalted peanuts

1 banana pepper

1 shallot, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2T sherry vinegar

2T oil

Instructions:

Grill or roast banana pepper over fire.

Remove seeds and mince banana pepper

Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat.

Place oil in pan and add peanuts, season with salt.

Toast for 3-5 minutes.

Add shallot, garlic and banana pepper and cook for 1 minute.

Add sherry vinegar and reduce the liquid, then remove from heat.

To Finish:

Place a large sauté pan over high heat.

Drizzle with oil and place okra, cut side down in pan, season with salt and pepper.

Cook until you get a nice dark color on the okra(app 2 minutes, then toss and cook another 2 minutes).

Remove from pan and place in a serving dish and spoon the peanuts over the top.

