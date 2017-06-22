Pardon My Garden IPA Fondue

4 oz butter, divided

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons flour

1/2 yellow onion, diced

4 cloves of garlic, minced

2 cups vegetable stock

4 oz Last Days of Autumn Pardon My Garden IPA

1/2 cup whole milk

2 heads roasted garlic

1tablespoon + 1.5 teaspoons paprika

1/4 teaspoon cumin

About 2 Tablespoons olive oil

18 oz grated cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

To make roasted garlic, cut the top 1/4 inch off each head. Drizzle with the olive oil. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake 1 hour in a 350 degree oven.

Melt 3 oz of butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add flour, whisking constantly. Cook, stirring often, until it becomes a light blonde color, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

Melt remaining 1oz butter in a skillet or soup pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until aromatic, being careful not to burn the garlic. Add vegetable stock, beer, and milk and bring to a simmer.

Add garlic, paprika, and cumin, then use an immersion blender to blend until smooth. Whisk in flour mixture, then add cheese one handful at a time, whisking until smooth after each addition. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately with cubed French bread.

Presented by Mike and Hannah McConnell, Sugar Mama's Bakery

6/22/2017

