Parmesan and Rosemary Wafers

½ cup (1 stick) butter, softened to room temperature

¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary leaves, chopped

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2-3 tablespoons water, if needed

In the bowl of an electric mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, place butter and mix until creamy. Add the parmesan, flour, salt, rosemary, and pepper and combine. Add water, if needed, one tablespoon at a time until dough just comes together.

Dump the dough on a lightly floured board and using your hands roll into a 10-inch-long log. Wrap the log in plastic wrap and place in the freezer for at least 30 minutes to harden.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the log crosswise into ¼ inch thick slices. Place the slices on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake for 22 minutes or until just golden. Makes about two dozen wafers.

Presented by Joy McCabe, joymccabe.com

9/7/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM