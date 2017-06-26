Pasta Con Carne

1 lb ziti

8 oz ricotta

4 oz romano

8 oz mozzarella

12 oz sauce

4 meatballs, quartered

12 oz cooked Italian sausage, sliced



Boil water, then cook ziti for 12-15 minutes, depending on your personal taste. Strain but do not rinse.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Begin by coating a small casserole dish with a shallow layer of sauce.

Next, add 1/2 of the cooked ziti. Place small amounts of ricotta atop the ziti, followed by the meatballs, sausage, 2 oz of romano, and 2 oz mozzarella.

Add remaining ziti, followed by the rest of the sauce, romano and mozzarella cheese. Bake in oven 15-20 minutes, or until mozzarella cheese on top begins to brown.\

Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza

