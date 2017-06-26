Pasta Con Carne

1 lb ziti
8 oz ricotta
4 oz romano
8 oz mozzarella
12 oz sauce
4 meatballs, quartered
12 oz cooked Italian sausage, sliced
Boil water, then cook ziti for 12-15 minutes, depending on your personal taste. Strain but do not rinse.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Begin by coating a small casserole dish with a shallow layer of sauce.
Next, add 1/2 of the cooked ziti. Place small amounts of ricotta atop the ziti, followed by the meatballs, sausage, 2 oz of romano, and 2 oz mozzarella.
Add remaining ziti, followed by the rest of the sauce, romano and mozzarella cheese. Bake in oven 15-20 minutes, or until mozzarella cheese on top begins to brown.\
Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza
6/26/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs