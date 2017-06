(Photo: gordana jovanovic, (c) gordana jovanovic)

6 cups cubed, seedless watermelon

1 can frozen lemonade

2 cups sweetened pineapple juice

Simple syrup, made from 1 cup water, 1/2 cup sugar (Bring to a boil then let cool)

Blend all ingredients in a blender, strain, then pout over ice.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

6/12/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM