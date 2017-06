PB & J With a Twist

1 Pound Cake

6 oz. peanut butter or flavored nut butter

1 can sweetened condensed milk

Jam or dessert sauce

Bananas (optional)

Bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional)



IN A SMALL SAUCEPAN ADD THE MILK AND PEANUT BUTTER AND WARM UNTIL INCORPORATED.

POKE HOLES INTO CAKE AND SQUEEZE SAUCE INTO HOLES. IF USING JAM OR JELLY WARM UP IN MICROWAVE UNTIL POURABLE CONSISTENCY.

TOP WITH ABOUT HALF OF BUTTER MIXTURE. YOU CAN TOP WITH BACON OR SLICED BANANAS. THIS CAN ALSO BE MADE WITH A 2 LAYER CAKE. SPREAD THE JAM IN BETWEEN THE LAYERS AND POUR ALL OF THE BUTTER MIXTURE OVER CAKE. YOU CAN ALSO MAKE INDIVIDUAL SERVINGS BY LAYERING CAKE AND JAM AND BUTTER MIXTURE IN A CLEAR DISH OR PLASTIC CUP. YOU CAN ALSO MAKE THESE TO GO, BY MAKING INDIVIDUAL SERVINGS IN MASON JARS.

Presented by Connie Emmons, CR Catering and Cakes

6/27/2017

