Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

4-5 poached pear wedges

1/2 cup baby arugula

2 oz Gorgonzola cheese

4 candied pecans

1 oz balsamic dressing

Gently toss and serve

Poaching Method

5-6 Bosch pears

3 cups Marsala Wine

3 cups simple syrup (equal amounts of granulated sugar to water, preferably hot to completely dissolve sugar)

2 whole seed of anise

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon black pepper corns

2 tablespoons honey

1 vanilla bean split

Add all ingredients to a sauce pot (make sure pot is not too big where pears wont be covered.)

Cover with lid and slowly bring to a simmer for about 30 minutes on low heat. Shut off heat source and let sit for about 15 minuets. Remove pears and place poaching liquid back on stove and bring to a boil. Reduce liquid about 5 minutes. Let liquid completely cool and add back to pears. refrigerate. cut and use as needed.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

