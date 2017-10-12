Pumpkin Chili

(Photo: Cyndy Cass)



2 lbs ground chicken

1 T. avocado oil

1 lb. sweet potato, diced 1 inch pieces

1 c. chicken broth

1 28 oz. can diced tomatoes

1 15 oz. can pumpkin puree

2 orange peppers, diced

1 yellow onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 T. coconut sugar

2 tsp. paprika

1 T. chili powder

2 tsp. cumin

2 T. pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp. thyme

2 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

In a large stock pot or crock pot over medium-high heat, add remaining ingredients. Bring to a low boil and switch heat to medium low.

In a large skillet, heat to medium high heat. Add oil and ground chicken and cook by stirring frequently with a spatula until no pink remains and add chicken to pot.

Cook for approximately 3 hours. Stir frequently. Chili is done once sweet potatoes are tender. Cook for additional time if needed. Serve and enjoy!

