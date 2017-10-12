Pumpkin Chili

2 lbs ground chicken
1 T. avocado oil
1 lb. sweet potato, diced 1 inch pieces
1 c. chicken broth
1 28 oz. can diced tomatoes
1 15 oz. can pumpkin puree
2 orange peppers, diced
1 yellow onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 T. coconut sugar
2 tsp. paprika
1 T. chili powder
2 tsp. cumin
2 T. pumpkin pie spice
2 tsp. thyme
2 tsp. oregano
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
In a large stock pot or crock pot over medium-high heat, add remaining ingredients. Bring to a low boil and switch heat to medium low.
In a large skillet, heat to medium high heat. Add oil and ground chicken and cook by stirring frequently with a spatula until no pink remains and add chicken to pot.
Cook for approximately 3 hours. Stir frequently. Chili is done once sweet potatoes are tender. Cook for additional time if needed. Serve and enjoy!
10/12/2017
