Pumpkin Crunch Cake

WBIR 5:02 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

Prepare an 8 x 8 pan, preheat oven to 350 degrees.

¼ c shortening
½ c sugar
½ c packed brown sugar
1 egg
¾ c cooked pumpkin
1 ½ c sifted cake flour
2 tsp baking powder
1/8 tsp baking soda
¼ c milk
½ tsp vanilla
1 ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice
1/3-1/2 c toffee bits
½ c pumpkin flavored chips

Cream together shortening and sugars.  Add egg, pumpkin and spice.  Combine dry ingredients.  Blend in milk and dry ingredients, alternating, starting with milk.  Do not over mix; best to use a whisk instead of a mixer.  Fold in toffee bits and pumpkin chips.  Bake in 350 oven for 40-50 minutes or until center bounces bake when lightly pressed.  Let cake cool on rack.  When completely cool top with cream cheese frosting and garnish with toffee bits.

Presented by Connie Emmons,  Connie's Kitchen

9/11/2017
 

