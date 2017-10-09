Pumpkin Latte Bread Pudding

You will need:

1 small pie pumpkin- cleaned, peeled and cubed. A pumpin about 3/4 x 3 x 4 should yield you 4-5 cups. Coat with meted butter and toss with brown sugar. Bake at 375 for 15 minutes until golden brown. Let cool

10 cups (loose) bread preferably day old croissant or brioche, cubed.

Place bread in a greased baking dish, 9 x 12.

In a bowl add

3 cups heavy cream

7 eggs (beaten)

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 cup espresso or strong dark brewed coffee

1 cup Mascarpone cheese

1/2 tsp Cardamom

1/2 tsp Nutmeg

I tablespoon vanilla

Pour liquid mixture over bread. Sprinkle with a little more brown sugar and Bake 350 for about 1 hr. Serve hot with vanilla bean ice cream or Chantilly cream.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

10/9/2017

