Recipe Realities: Mini Seafood Ceviche Tacos

Mini Seafood Ceviche Tacos with a Jicama Shell

Ingredients:



• English cucumber ½, peeled seeded and coarsely chopped

• Roma tomato, 2 seeded and coarsely chopped

• Large red pepper, ½ finely chopped

• Purple onion small, ½ finely chopped

• Jalapeño or Serrano pepper, one finely chopped or to taste

• Garlic, 2 cloves shredded on a micro planer

• Cilantro, 3 Tbsp. finely chopped

• Kosher salt, 1 tsp or to taste

• Pepper, 1/2 tsp or to taste

• Rice wine vinegar, 1 tsp

• Limes, 2 juiced or more to taste

• Lemon, ½ juiced or more to taste

• Cayenne pepper, optional to taste

• Shrimp, 1 lb, fresh, cleaned and deveined and chopped

• Fish filet, mahi mahi or red snapper or other firm fish, 6 oz., chopped

• 3-4 Jicama roots (depending on size), sliced thinly *(Best to use a mandolin for this so you get extra thin slices that are more pliable)

• 2 Avocados, peeled and chopped

• Additional cilantro and lime to garnish, if desired

Directions:

Combine first 15 (all ingredients but Jicama and Avocado) ingredients in glass bowl, blend and chill for 2-3 hours.

Stir every hour or so.

Taste and add any additional citrus and/or salt and pepper needed.

Now, for your Jicama:

For best results, I microwave the jicama slices for 25 seconds then wrap them in damp paper towels until they are cooled. This makes them much more pliable and won't break on you.

Using a slotted spoon, to avoid having to much juice in your taco, place a couple of tablespoons of the Seafood Ceviche in the Jicama Shell, top with the chopped avocado.

Top it with some additional lime juice and a little cilantro, if desired!

Serve immediately and have a napkin ready!

