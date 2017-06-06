Recipe Realities: Mini Seafood Ceviche Tacos

Mini Seafood Ceviche Tacos with a Jicama Shell
Ingredients:
• English cucumber ½, peeled seeded and coarsely chopped
• Roma tomato, 2 seeded and coarsely chopped
• Large red pepper, ½ finely chopped
• Purple onion small, ½ finely chopped
• Jalapeño or Serrano pepper, one finely chopped or to taste
• Garlic, 2 cloves shredded on a micro planer
• Cilantro, 3 Tbsp. finely chopped
• Kosher salt, 1 tsp or to taste
• Pepper, 1/2 tsp or to taste
• Rice wine vinegar, 1 tsp
• Limes, 2 juiced or more to taste
• Lemon, ½ juiced or more to taste
• Cayenne pepper, optional to taste
• Shrimp, 1 lb, fresh, cleaned and deveined and chopped
• Fish filet, mahi mahi or red snapper or other firm fish, 6 oz., chopped
• 3-4 Jicama roots (depending on size), sliced thinly *(Best to use a mandolin for this so you get extra thin slices that are more pliable)
• 2 Avocados, peeled and chopped
• Additional cilantro and lime to garnish, if desired
Directions:
Combine first 15 (all ingredients but Jicama and Avocado) ingredients in glass bowl, blend and chill for 2-3 hours.
Stir every hour or so.
Taste and add any additional citrus and/or salt and pepper needed.
Now, for your Jicama:
For best results, I microwave the jicama slices for 25 seconds then wrap them in damp paper towels until they are cooled. This makes them much more pliable and won't break on you.
Using a slotted spoon, to avoid having to much juice in your taco, place a couple of tablespoons of the Seafood Ceviche in the Jicama Shell, top with the chopped avocado.
Top it with some additional lime juice and a little cilantro, if desired!
Serve immediately and have a napkin ready!
