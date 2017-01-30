3 cups chicken broth
Kosher salt
1/2 tsp saffron
1 cup arborio rice
8 oz mozzarella cut into 1/4" cubes
1 cup Romano cheese
2 large eggs
1 1/2 cups bread crumbs
Vegetable oil for frying
Directions
Bring the broth, saffron and 1/4 teaspoon salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the rice, reduce the heat to low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes.remove from heat and add romano cheese. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet and let cool completely.
Beat the eggs in a large bowl, then stir in the cooled rice, Shape the mixture into sixteen 1 1/2-inch balls.
Put breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl. Press your finger into the center of each rice ball, insert 1 mozzarella cube, then pinch the rice around the filling to enclose. Roll the balls in the breadcrumbs and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Loosely cover and refrigerate, at least 1 hour or overnight. (If refrigerating overnight, roll in more breadcrumbs before frying.)
Heat 1/2 inch vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350 degrees F. Working in batches, fry the rice balls, turning, until golden brown on all sides, about 4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels; season with salt.
Serve warm or hot with Cappuccino's fresh marinara.
Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's
1/30/2017
