3 cups chicken broth

Kosher salt

1/2 tsp saffron

1 cup arborio rice

8 oz mozzarella cut into 1/4" cubes

1 cup Romano cheese

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups bread crumbs

Vegetable oil for frying



Directions

Bring the broth, saffron and 1/4 teaspoon salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the rice, reduce the heat to low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes.remove from heat and add romano cheese. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet and let cool completely.

Beat the eggs in a large bowl, then stir in the cooled rice, Shape the mixture into sixteen 1 1/2-inch balls.

Put breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl. Press your finger into the center of each rice ball, insert 1 mozzarella cube, then pinch the rice around the filling to enclose. Roll the balls in the breadcrumbs and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Loosely cover and refrigerate, at least 1 hour or overnight. (If refrigerating overnight, roll in more breadcrumbs before frying.)

Heat 1/2 inch vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350 degrees F. Working in batches, fry the rice balls, turning, until golden brown on all sides, about 4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels; season with salt.

Serve warm or hot with Cappuccino's fresh marinara.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

1/30/2017

