Roast Beef Pinwheels

8 oz cream cheese

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 green onions chopped

1/4 cup parsley chopped

1/4 garlic clove minced

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

2 TBS hot horseradish

16 oz roast beef

6 large tortillas

Combine cream cheese with spices and horseradish, stir till creamy

Spread evenly on the flour tortillas, layer roast beef and roll tightly.

Saran Wrap the stuffed tortillas tightly and refrigerate overnight.

When you are ready to serve unwrap and slice into spirals. Serve chilled.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

5/30/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM