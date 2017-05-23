WBIR
Close

Roasted Red Pepper Pasta Salad

May 23, 2017: Betty Henry with B & G Catering makes a red pepper pasta salad.

WBIR 1:29 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped roasted red peppers
1/2 cup juice from peppers
2 1/2 cups mayonnaise
1 1/2 cups shredded parmesan cheese
3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 Tablespoons salt
2 pounds dry pasta

Directions:
Add 1 Tablespoon salt to large pot of boiling water.  Add pasta and cook for 10 minutes stirring occasionally.  Drain pasta and run cold water over it till cool to the touch.  Mix all other ingredients together in a large bowl.  Toss pasta in sauce and serve.

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

5/23/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories