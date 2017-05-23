Roasted Red Pepper Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped roasted red peppers

1/2 cup juice from peppers

2 1/2 cups mayonnaise

1 1/2 cups shredded parmesan cheese

3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 Tablespoons salt

2 pounds dry pasta

Directions:

Add 1 Tablespoon salt to large pot of boiling water. Add pasta and cook for 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Drain pasta and run cold water over it till cool to the touch. Mix all other ingredients together in a large bowl. Toss pasta in sauce and serve.

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

5/23/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM