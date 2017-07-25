Sautéed Scallops

In heavy sauce pan heat:

1/2 cup liquid butter

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 teaspoon garlic in oil

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

Once sauce is heated, add scallops. Season scallops with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic in equal amounts. Turn over scallops several times while cooking. Just before done cooking add1/4 cup chopped green onions. Serve scallops with small amount of sauce over scallops.

Presented by Andy Cantillo, Bayou Bay Seafood House

