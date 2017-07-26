Scalloped Corn

2 Eggs, beaten
1lb. Frozen whole kernel corn, thawed
1 Roll creamed corn, thawed
6 oz. Half and half
2 T. Butter, cubed
2 T. Minced onion
1/2 tsp. Salt
Pepper to taste
1 1/2 Cups coarsely crushed saltines
12 oz. Grated Swiss cheese
Preheat oven to 325°. Grease a 9 x13 inch baking pan. Stir all ingredients except crackers and cheese together. Fold in crackers and cheese. Spoon into the prepared pan. Bake one hour or until softly set. Let stand five minutes before serving.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
