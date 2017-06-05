Sicilian Tuna Appetizer

4 oz Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna -( per serving) coated in fennel crust.

In an extremely hot, small sauté pan (preferably coated or seasoned black iron) quickly sear tuna on both sides, careful not to scorch coating about 20-30 seconds per side. Place aside, let cool and cut into about 1/4" biased slices.

Fennel crust-

1/2 cup toasted fennel seeds

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp old bay seasoning

1 tsp lemon basil seasoning

In a sauté pan lightly toast fennel seeds (do not burn.) In a coffee grinder or mortar and pestle, grind toasted fennel seeds with rest of ingredients.

Citrus salad-

Take one fresh orange and grapefruit; slice down peel and pith exposing flesh. Cut out segments. Cut into small pieces. Place in a bowl, add 1/4 tsp sea salt and 2 tbs extra virgin olive oil, 1 tsp capers.

Pickled Onions/ Sweet Red Wine Gastrique

1 small red onion (cut in half) thinly sliced

2 cups red wine vinegar

1 cup sugar

In a sautée pan add all ingredients and bring to boil. Remove onions and continue to boil vinegar down until reduced by half. Cool immediately.

On a small bed of greens (preferably arugula greens) arrange tuna slices; top with 1 tbls orange salad, pickled onions, drizzle with red wine gastrique. Serve and enjoy

Buon appetito!



Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

6/5/2017

