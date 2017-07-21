Simple Bites Gourment Blueberry-Peach Crumble Bars

Crust Ingredients
• 2 c. AP flour
• 2 c. rolled oats
• 1 c. light brown sugar
• 1 TBSP ground cinnamon
• 1 tsp baking soda
• ½ tsp kosher salt
• 2 sticks unsalted butter, melted
Crust Method
1. Preheat oven to 350F.
2. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil, and spray well with non-stick baking spray.
3. Mix first 6 ingredients (through salt) together. Using a fork, stir butter into mixture. Press 2/3 mixture into bottom of pan. Place remaining 1/3 mixture in refrigerator. Bake 10-15 minutes, or until lightly golden.
4. Meanwhile, prepare filling.
Filling Ingredients
• 2 ½ cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)
• 2 ½ cups peaches, peeled, cored, and cut into ½ inch wedges (can use frozen as well)
• ½ cup granulated sugar
• ¼ cup lemon juice
• 2 TBSP AP flour
• 1 tsp lemon zest
• ¼ tsp ground ginger
• pinch kosher salt
Filling Method
1. Stir together all ingredients in a medium sauce pan.
2. Stirring often, cook over medium heat, until thick and syrupy (about 15 minutes). Remove from heat and pour over pre-baked crust. Sprinkle remaining 1/3 crust over top of fruit mixture.
3. Bake 15-20 minutes, or until slightly bubbly in center, and crust is golden.
4. Let cool 3 hours before cutting unto 3 inch squares. (Best made a day ahead to allow to set up for easy cutting)
Presented by Erica Hopper, Simple Bites Gourmet
7/21/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs