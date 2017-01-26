Simple Super Bowl Dips

Greek Yogurt Peanut Butter Dip:
1 (150 g) container of plain non-fat Greek yogurt
1 tbsp honey
1 tbsp peanut butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
¼ tsp cinnamon
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients together and enjoy with fresh fruit, crackers, or a spoon!
Nutrition Facts: 1 serving per recipe: Serving size 1 container
Calories 278.5; Total fat 8 g; Saturated Fat 1.25 g; Trans Fat 0g; Cholesterol 10 mg; Sodium 124.5 mg; Total Carbohydrate 29.5 g; Dietary Fiber 1.25 g; Total Sugars 24.31 g; Protein 18.5 g;
Greek Yogurt Spinach Dip:
1 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
½ 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
¼ cup pesto
Salt and black pepper to taste
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients together and enjoy with fresh vegetables or crackers.
Nutrition Facts: 2 servings per recipe; Serving size ½ final product
Calories 123; Total fat 12 g; Saturated Fat 1.75 g; Cholesterol 4.5 mg; Sodium 369 mg; Total Carbohydrate 13.5 g; Dietary Fiber 2.4 g; Total Sugars 4.5 g; Protein 15 g
Presented by Virginia Turner, Clinical Nutrition Manager, UT Medical Center
1/26/2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs