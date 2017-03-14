Slow Cooker Guinness Beef Stew

Prep time: 10 mins. Cook time: 4 hours 10 mins. Total time: 4 hours 20 mins

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1½ lb lean beef stew meat

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons flour

2 large carrots, peeled and diced into 1 inch pieces or 1 ½ cups whole baby carrots

2 parsnips, peeled and diced into 1 inch pieces (optional)

2 onions chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

4 cups beef broth

11.2 fluid ounce bottle Guinness Extra Stout (about 1 cup + foam)

Coarse salt and ground black pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Turn slow cooker on.

In a large bowl, toss beef together with salt, pepper, and flour to coat. Add to the pan and cook until all sides of the chunks are browned (about 8 minutes).

While beef is browning, add carrots, parsnips, onion, garlic and tomato paste to the slow cooker. Stir to coat.

Add browned beef, beef broth, and Guinness to the slow cooker and stir to combine.

Cook for 3-4 hours on high, 8-10 hours on low. Add salt and pepper to taste

Serve with mashed potatoes

Always tastes even better the next day!

Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies and Catering

