Soul Food Sugar and Spice Bacon Bites

6 tbsp. packed brown sugar

1 tsp. cayenne Pepper

1 tsp. black Pepper

1 can pineapple rings, cut into quarters

2 (8 ounce) cans sliced water chestnuts

1 pound of bacon

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix the brown sugar with cayenne and black pepper.

Dredge bacon slices in sugar and spice.

Cut bacon into thirds and wrap each strip around a piece of pineapple and water chestnut and secure with a toothpick. Arrange the pieces on a baking sheet. Bake until bacon is crisp and the brown sugar melted, about 25-20 minutes.

Presented by Chef Jes Thomas

1/31/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)