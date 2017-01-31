Soul Food Sugar and Spice Bacon Bites

6 tbsp. packed brown sugar
1 tsp. cayenne Pepper
1 tsp. black Pepper
1 can pineapple rings, cut into quarters
2 (8 ounce) cans sliced water chestnuts
1 pound of bacon
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix the brown sugar with cayenne and black pepper.
Dredge bacon slices in sugar and spice.
Cut bacon into thirds and wrap each strip around a piece of pineapple and water chestnut and secure with a toothpick. Arrange the pieces on a baking sheet. Bake until bacon is crisp and the brown sugar melted, about 25-20 minutes.
Presented by Chef Jes Thomas
1/31/2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
