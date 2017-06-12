Southern Peach Tarts

(INGREDIENTS)

3 cups fresh peaches, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 sheet store bought puff pastry

1 cup light brown sugar

3 tablespoons all purpose flour

Splash of vanilla, peach moonshine, amaretto, or whiskey

1 egg, for egg wash (1 egg whisked with 2 tablespoons water)

Granulated sugar for sprinkling



(METHOD)

Thaw puff pastry in refrigerator overnight or a couple hours before you begin assembling tarts.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Slice peaches around the pit, leaving skin on, then slice in 1/4 inch wedges.

Combine brown sugar and flour in a medium bowl and toss with peaches.

Add splash of vanilla or liquor to peaches and toss until peaches are coated.

Cut puff pastry rectangle into 6 identical squares and place on sheet pan lined with parchment.

Egg wash the outer 1 inch edge of squares.

Arrange peaches in center of square.

Fold the edges of the puff pastry toward the fruit, pleating the dough as necessary.

Brush the pleated edge of the puff pastry with egg wash and sprinkle with additional granulated sugar.

Bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Presented by Anissa Shull, Tellico Grains Bakery

6/12/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM