Southwest Cornbread or Hush Puppies

For hush puppies use white corn meal. For fried corneas or muffins use yellow corn meal
1 cup enriched white corn meal
1 cup all purpose flour
2-3 tbl sugar
4 tsp baking powder
1 cup buttermilk
1 egg (add 1/4 cup oil if using yellow corn meal)
Add 2 tbl diced jalapeños
(Optional shredded or diced pepper jack cheese. You can also add about 1/2 cup cooked crumbled bacon or sausage.)
Using a 1 oz scoop drop carefully into 350 degree oil and cook until well browned. Drain on paper towels and serve.
Presented by Connie Emmons, Connie's Kitchen
1/26/2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
