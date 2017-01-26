WBIR
Southwest Cornbread or Hush Puppies

WBIR 5:03 PM. EST January 26, 2017

For hush puppies use white corn meal. For fried corneas or muffins use yellow corn meal

1 cup enriched white corn meal
1 cup all purpose flour
2-3 tbl sugar
4 tsp baking powder
1 cup buttermilk
1 egg (add 1/4 cup oil if using yellow corn meal)

Add 2 tbl diced jalapeños

(Optional shredded or diced pepper jack cheese.  You can also add about 1/2 cup cooked crumbled bacon or sausage.)

Using a 1 oz scoop drop carefully into 350 degree oil and cook until well browned. Drain on paper towels and serve.

Presented by Connie Emmons, Connie's Kitchen

1/26/2017

