Southwest Cornbread or Hush Puppies

For hush puppies use white corn meal. For fried corneas or muffins use yellow corn meal

1 cup enriched white corn meal

1 cup all purpose flour

2-3 tbl sugar

4 tsp baking powder

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg (add 1/4 cup oil if using yellow corn meal)

Add 2 tbl diced jalapeños

(Optional shredded or diced pepper jack cheese. You can also add about 1/2 cup cooked crumbled bacon or sausage.)

Using a 1 oz scoop drop carefully into 350 degree oil and cook until well browned. Drain on paper towels and serve.

Presented by Connie Emmons, Connie's Kitchen

1/26/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)