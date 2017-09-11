Spanakopita

1 package of Phyllo thawed

2-4 sticks salted butter melted

Part 1: Spinach Mixture:

2 bags of fresh spinach

1 medium chopped onion

4 stalks green onion

4 cloves diced garlic

1 stick salted butter

1-2 eggs

sea salt, pepper, oregano, basil

Part 2: Cheese Mixture:

8 oz. feta cheese

8 oz. ricotta cheese

8 oz. large curd cottage cheese

8 oz. parmesan cheese

sea salt

pepper

pinch of nutmeg

garlic powder

1. In a sauce pan, melt a stick of salted butter and add chopped onions and green onion until cooked on medium heat.Salt is to help with this process.

2. Add diced garlic, sea salt, pepper, oregano and basil. All the flavors should be a little strong!

3. Remove them from the pan and put them in a bowl.

4. In the same pan (do not rinse) on medium to high heat add the spinach till it reaches the rim of the pan. Add a pinch of salt till spinach softens. Add more spinach and salt and repeat the process until all the spinach has been cooked through. If you need to add a touch of water in the beginning do so. No more than an 1/8 of a cup. While the spinach is cooking take kitchen shears and cut the spinach in smaller pieces to cook faster.

5. Once the spinach has been cooked through you will need to strain it in a colander. Make sure you strain as much of the water out as possible.

6. Once the Spinach has been drained use a chopping board and chop it very fine.

7. Next, mix all the ingredients together and add any of the seasonings you would like to taste more of.

8. In another bowl add all the cheeses together and the seasonings and mix well.

9. Mix both mixtures together and add the eggs, mixing very well. If you refrigerate for about an hour it will be easier to scoop.

10. In a small sauce pan melt 2-4 sticks of butter.

11. Butter a 9x13 pan and preheat oven to 400F.

12. Make sure the phyllo is thawed when you take it out of the package.

13. Slowly unroll it.

14. Cut the phyllo with either scissors or a pizza cutter into 3 or 4 strips. It just depends on the size you want the triangles to be.

15. On a dry and flat surface place the phyllo strip and butter it. Cover the other phyllo with a towel.

16. Place a half to a tablespoon of the mixture on the phyllo strip

17. Fold it over creating a triangle all the way up.

18. Place the triangle in the pan and put more butter on top.

19. Place the pan into the oven and cook for 30-45 minutes, until its golden brown on both sides.

20. Let cool for about 10 min and enjoy!

Presented by Georgia McDonald, Greekfest

9/11/2017

