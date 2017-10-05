(Photo: Melissa Erickson)

Spanish Omelet

4 eggs

4 gold potatoes

1 onion

Peel potatoes. Peel onion. Rinse potatoes. Cut onion in half crosswise, thinly slice the halves.

Heat small pan full of oil on medium high; add the onion to the pan, add a pinch of salt, cover pan with lid, and sauté until onion begins to turn golden. While onion cooks, cut potatoes in half crosswise, thinly slice the halves. While the onion continues to cook, crack eggs into a large bowl. Beat the eggs. When onion begins to turn golden, add potatoes to the pan. The pan should be full. Add salt and stir occasionally. Turn heat down to just below medium. Cover the pan and let cook until potatoes and onions are soft and golden.

Once onions and potatoes are soft, gently mash them together just a little. Put onions and potatoes into bowl of beaten eggs. Do not pour oil into bowl. Stir eggs, potatoes and onions together.Pour mixture of eggs, potatoes, and onions back into pan and heat on medium with remaining oil. Cook for 5 minutes or until egg starts to harden. Flip omelet using plate. Cook 5 more minutes or until outside is brown. Cut into small slices and serve on bread or eat by itself. Enjoy!

Presented by Marc Sallinger, WBIR

© 2017 WBIR.COM