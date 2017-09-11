Spiced Port Wine Poached Peaches



2 lbs fresh local peaches, (ripe but on firm side) peeled and halved (de-pitted)



4 Cups High Quality Ruby Port Wine

3 cups Simple Syrup (equal parts cane sugar/hot water dissolved)

Spice pack: 1 vanilla bean split and deseeded

2 oz whole fresh ginger (peeled and split)

2 tsp dried clove

3-4 dried star of Anise

2-3 dried bay leaf

1/4 cup Honey



in a sauce pan slowly bring all ingredients to a boil, turn heat to medium and let simmer for about 10 minutes.

Place peaches in a heat proof sealable container. Slowly pour Spiced Port wine over peaches. (Reserve about 2 cups of spiced port liquid, and continue to boil until about 50% reduced. This will be used as a sauce to top your dessert)

Make sure peaches are completely covered with liquid (they will tend to float) Cover tightly and refrigerate for a minimum of 48 hrs.

When ready to serve, take a half of peach and cut into about 4 wedges, serve with your favorite whipped topping or Vanilla Bean ice cream, and top with reduced port wine sauce. Enjoy!

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

