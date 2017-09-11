Spiced Port Wine Poached Peaches

2 lbs fresh local peaches, (ripe but on firm side) peeled and halved (de-pitted)
4 Cups High Quality Ruby Port Wine
3 cups Simple Syrup (equal parts cane sugar/hot water dissolved)
Spice pack: 1 vanilla bean split and deseeded
2 oz whole fresh ginger (peeled and split)
2 tsp dried clove
3-4 dried star of Anise
2-3 dried bay leaf
1/4 cup Honey
in a sauce pan slowly bring all ingredients to a boil, turn heat to medium and let simmer for about 10 minutes.
Place peaches in a heat proof sealable container. Slowly pour Spiced Port wine over peaches. (Reserve about 2 cups of spiced port liquid, and continue to boil until about 50% reduced. This will be used as a sauce to top your dessert)
Make sure peaches are completely covered with liquid (they will tend to float) Cover tightly and refrigerate for a minimum of 48 hrs.
When ready to serve, take a half of peach and cut into about 4 wedges, serve with your favorite whipped topping or Vanilla Bean ice cream, and top with reduced port wine sauce. Enjoy!
Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's
