Spicy Mango Salsa

2C diced fresh mango
2C fresh peaches, pitted and chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2T chopped fresh ginger root
1/4 C chopped fresh basil
2 Serrano chili peppers, diced
1/4 C fresh lime juice

In a large bowl, mix the mangoes, peaches, garlic, ginger, and basil together.   Add the chilies and lime juice to taste and mix well. Allow to chill for 2 hours before serving.

Presented by Janet Seiber, Clinical Dietician, UT Medical Center

