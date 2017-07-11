Spicy Mango Salsa

Colorado Peach Salsa (Photo: Souders Studios, (c) Souders Studios)

2C diced fresh mango

2C fresh peaches, pitted and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2T chopped fresh ginger root

1/4 C chopped fresh basil

2 Serrano chili peppers, diced

1/4 C fresh lime juice

In a large bowl, mix the mangoes, peaches, garlic, ginger, and basil together. Add the chilies and lime juice to taste and mix well. Allow to chill for 2 hours before serving.

Presented by Janet Seiber, Clinical Dietician, UT Medical Center

