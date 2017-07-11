Spicy Mango Salsa

2C diced fresh mango
2C fresh peaches, pitted and chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2T chopped fresh ginger root
1/4 C chopped fresh basil
2 Serrano chili peppers, diced
1/4 C fresh lime juice
In a large bowl, mix the mangoes, peaches, garlic, ginger, and basil together. Add the chilies and lime juice to taste and mix well. Allow to chill for 2 hours before serving.
Presented by Janet Seiber, Clinical Dietician, UT Medical Center
7/8/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs