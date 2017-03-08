Sriracha Honey Lime Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs
2 tablespoons sriracha
2 tablespoons honey
Juice of 1 lime
Salt and pepper
Sliced green onions, candied jalapenos to garnish
Pat chicken dry with salt and pepper. Grill or pan fry the chicken on medium heat until the thighs are cooked through, 20-30 minutes each, flipping as needed.
While the chicken is cooking, mix together lime juice, honey and sriracha.
If grilling, brush both sides of the chicken with the honey mixture and grill, flipping occasionally, until gold and sticky. If cooking on the stove top, add the mix to the pan and turn up the heat to medium-high. Reduce to a glossy sauce, spooning over chicken.
Garnish with sliced green onions or candied jalapenos.
Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs