Strawberry Sandwich Cookies

Cookie Ingredients:

1 package strawberry cake mix

2 eggs

6 Tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Filling Ingredients:

3/4 cup shortening

3 cups powdered sugar

1 - 7 ounce jar marshmallow cream

2 - 3 Tablespoon half & half

Cookie Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease baking sheets

Combine cake mix, eggs, butter & vanilla stirring until dough forms. Drop dough onto greased cookie sheets in 1 inch balls. Bake 8 minutes, cool completely and then put together with filling..

Filling Directions:

Beat the shortening, sugar, & marshmallow cream until smooth. Add the milk a little at a time until of spreading consistency. Spread filling on the bottom of half of the cookies and top with remaining cookies.

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

2/14/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)