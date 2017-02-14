WBIR
Strawberry Sandwich Cookies

WBIR 1:17 PM. EST February 14, 2017

Cookie Ingredients:

1 package strawberry cake mix
2 eggs
6 Tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla

Filling Ingredients:
3/4 cup shortening
3 cups powdered sugar
1 - 7 ounce jar marshmallow cream
2 - 3 Tablespoon half & half

Cookie Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.  Grease baking sheets
Combine cake mix, eggs, butter & vanilla stirring until dough forms.  Drop dough onto greased cookie sheets in 1 inch balls.  Bake 8 minutes, cool completely and then put together with filling..

Filling Directions:
Beat the shortening, sugar, & marshmallow cream until smooth.  Add the milk a little at a time until of spreading consistency.  Spread filling on the bottom of half of the cookies and top with remaining cookies. 

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

2/14/2017

