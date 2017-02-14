Strawberry Sandwich Cookies

Cookie Ingredients:
1 package strawberry cake mix
2 eggs
6 Tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Filling Ingredients:
3/4 cup shortening
3 cups powdered sugar
1 - 7 ounce jar marshmallow cream
2 - 3 Tablespoon half & half
Cookie Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease baking sheets
Combine cake mix, eggs, butter & vanilla stirring until dough forms. Drop dough onto greased cookie sheets in 1 inch balls. Bake 8 minutes, cool completely and then put together with filling..
Filling Directions:
Beat the shortening, sugar, & marshmallow cream until smooth. Add the milk a little at a time until of spreading consistency. Spread filling on the bottom of half of the cookies and top with remaining cookies.
Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering
2/14/2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs