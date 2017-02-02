Sugar Mama's Chocolate Truffles

12 oz dark or semi sweet chocolate

3 Tablespoons butter

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla

Cocoa powder

Place chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Combine cream and butter in a microwaveable dish. Microwave in 30 second increments until simmering, 1 1/2- 2 minutes. Pour cream over chocolate. Cover and let sit about 10 minutes. Uncover and whisk until smooth. Mix in vanilla. Pour into a shallow dish, cover and refrigerate until firm, about two hours. With a small scoop or melon baller, scoop truffle mixture to desired size and carefully roll by hand into balls. Coat with cocoa powder.

Presented by Hannah McConnell, Sugar Mama’s Bakery

2/2/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)