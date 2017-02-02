Sugar Mama's Chocolate Truffles

12 oz dark or semi sweet chocolate
3 Tablespoons butter
1/3 cup heavy cream
1 tsp. vanilla
Cocoa powder
Place chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Combine cream and butter in a microwaveable dish. Microwave in 30 second increments until simmering, 1 1/2- 2 minutes. Pour cream over chocolate. Cover and let sit about 10 minutes. Uncover and whisk until smooth. Mix in vanilla. Pour into a shallow dish, cover and refrigerate until firm, about two hours. With a small scoop or melon baller, scoop truffle mixture to desired size and carefully roll by hand into balls. Coat with cocoa powder.
Presented by Hannah McConnell, Sugar Mama’s Bakery
