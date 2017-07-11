Summer Farro Salad with Peaches,Thai Basil and Grilled Chicken

Farro (Photo: Alan Benson)

4 cups Farro cooked and chilled

2 chicken breasts grilled and diced

2 peaches diced

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons Thai basil diced

Juice of one lime

1 teaspoons hot sauce

1/2 cup crumbled goats cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup cashews

1/2 cup dried cherries

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

In a bowl combine honey, vinegar, lime juice, olive oil, hot sauce, salt and pepper then stir to combine.

In a separate large bowl combine Farro, cashews, goats cheese, cherries, peaches, basil, rosemary, and grilled chicken then pour in the liquid mixture and stir to combine. Garnish with basil and enjoy!

Gary Nicely, Naples Italian Restaurant

