Susan Newman's L5 Signature Rub

(Photo: Souders Studios, (c) Souders Studios)

2 tablespoons Vegeta

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon pepper

----

Can of Coca Cola

Mix all dry ingredients together in a bowl. Rub generously on ribs. Pour Coca Cola over and wrap in foil to marinate.

Presented by Susan Newman, L5 Foundation

7/18/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM