Sweet and Spicy Cuban Crostini

Serves 6 guests

Cuban Pork Shoulder

• 6 pound pork shoulder or butt smoked on hickory wood @ 225 degrees for 6-7 hours

• 2 tbl spoon black pepper

• 2 tbl spoon ground white pepper

• 3 tbl spoon turbinado cane sugar

• 2 tbl spoon coarse sea salt

• ½ tsp ground cumin

• 2 cloves garlic minced

• ¼ Cup Olive Oil

• 1 Lemon and Lime / juiced and zested

To Assemble

1. Bias cut 6 slices of French or Cuban bread.

2. Bake at 450 degrees for 5 minutes.

3. Remove from oven and switch to broil at 500 degrees. Add 1 slice swiss cheese and broil till melted

4. Spread a layer 50/50 blend of coarse ground mustard/ clover honey over top of melted swiss cheese.

5. One thin sliced Roma tomato

6. Layer 2-3 slices of thinly sliced smoked deli ham

7. Top with Smoked Cuban Pork Shoulder or Butt and thinly sliced pickled red onion

8. Finish off with either bread and butter or spicy pickle chips.

9. Garnish with thinly bias cut green onions, cilantro and smoked paprika.

Presented by Scott Whittaker, Royal Oaks Event Center

6/13/2017

