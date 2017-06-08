Sweet Iced Tea

4 cups water

1 family size tea bag

¾ - 1 cup sugar or artificial sweetener that measures like sugar

Fresh mint and lemon or lime wedges for garnish

In a 2-quart sauce pan bring four cups of cool water to a boil. Once the water is boiling turn off the heat and remove the pot from the heat. Place the tea bag in the hot water, cover, and steep for 5 minutes. Remove tea bag and discard, do not squeeze the tea bag. In a pitcher add sugar then pour the hot tea over the sugar. Stir well until sugar dissolves. Allow tea to cool and serve over ice in individual glasses. Garnish with mint and lemon or lime if desired. This recipe makes 1 quart of sweet tea which will serve 4.

Note:

- You can easily double or triple this recipe if needed.

- If using an artificial sweetener allow tea to cool completely in the refrigerator before serving. Something about it being cold disguises the taste of an artificial sweetener.

- I like and recommend Luzianne tea.

Presented by Joy McCabe, joymccabe.com

