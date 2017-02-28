Sweet Potato-Chick Pea Curry with Mixed Vegetables over Brown Rice

(Photo: Cass, Cynthia)

Ingredients

• 2 tsp vegetable oil

• ½ cup yellow onion, finely chopped

• 1 serrano pepper, finely chopped

• 1 tsp garlic, finely minced

• 2 tsp curry powder

• 1 tsp coarse Kosher salt, divided

• ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper, divided

• 1 (14.5oz) can reduced sodium diced tomatoes

• 1 (14.5oz) can reduced sodium chick peas

• 1 (14.5oz) can light coconut milk

• 1 cup water

• 1 ½ cups medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

• 1 head cauliflower, cut into 1-inch florets

• 1 cup zucchini, roughly chopped

• 1 cup yellow squash, roughly chopped

• 1 cup baby kale, roughly chopped

• 1 cup brown rice

• 2 cups water

• 1 TBSP coconut oil

• 1 TBSP toasted unsweetened coconut

Method

1. Heat oil in a large skillet, over medium-high heat. Add onion, and cook 2-3 minutes or

until translucent. Reduce heat to medium; Add chili pepper and garlic. Cook another 2-

3 minutes, and add curry, salt and pepper. Cook 1 minute.

2. Place onion mixture and next 5 ingredients in 5-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on

HIGH 3 hours. Remove lid, and stir in cauliflower and next 3 ingredients. Cover and

cook 60-90 more minutes, until vegetables are tender. Cool to room temp before

chilling.

3. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine water, coconut oil, coconut, salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil, stir in rice. Return to a boil, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook 18-20

minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Cool to room temp before chilling.

Presented by Erica Hopper, Simple Bites Gourmet

2/28/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)