Sweet Zucchini Crisp

3 to 5 extra large zucchini, peeled, seed core cut out, and sliced to make 5 cups

1/2 cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup sugar

Topping

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

3 cups oats

1/2 cup flour

Mix together till crumbly

Place in 13 by 9 baking dish, cover with topping. Bake at 350 for 30 to 40 minutes.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

7/18/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM