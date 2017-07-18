Sweet Zucchini Crisp

3 to 5 extra large zucchini, peeled, seed core cut out, and sliced to make 5 cups
1/2 cup lemon juice
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 cup sugar
Topping
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
3 cups oats
1/2 cup flour
Mix together till crumbly
Place in 13 by 9 baking dish, cover with topping. Bake at 350 for 30 to 40 minutes.
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
7/18/2017
