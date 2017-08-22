Taco Bites

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter - melted

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/3 teaspoon chili powder

1 package flour tortillas - 10 inch cut into 3 inch circles

1 pound ground beef

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1- 8 ounce tomato sauce

1 can black beans - rinsed and drained

Toppings - shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, salsa, sour cream, sliced avocado, cilantro

Directions:

Mix together melted butter, 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt, & 1/4 teaspoon chili powder. Stack tortilla circles together and wrap in a moist paper towel. Microwave for 20 seconds to soften. Brush both sides on tortilla circles with butter mixture and press into mini muffin pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Cool in pan for 5 minutes before filling. In a large skillet brown ground beef, drain and add the remaining spices and tomato sauce. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Fill shells with a spoonful of black beans, a spoonful of meat, & a sprinkle of cheese. Place in oven on broil until cheese is melted. Garnish with remaining toppings and serve. Enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli & Catering

8/22/2017

