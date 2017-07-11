Tee's Mango Salsa

Mango salsa in bowl, close up (Photo: Pauline Stevens)

Makes 5 cups. Prep time: 20 minutes. Chill: 8 hours.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup hot jalapeno pepper jelly

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 large mangoes, peeled and diced.

1 large red bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro



Steps:

1. Whisk jelly and lime juice in a large bowl.

2. Add remaining ingredients. Stir until blended.

3. Cover and chill for 8 hours.

Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies

7/6/2017

