Tee's Mango Salsa

Makes 5 cups. Prep time: 20 minutes. Chill: 8 hours.
Ingredients:
1/4 cup hot jalapeno pepper jelly
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
2 large mangoes, peeled and diced.
1 large red bell pepper, diced
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Steps:
1. Whisk jelly and lime juice in a large bowl.
2. Add remaining ingredients. Stir until blended.
3. Cover and chill for 8 hours.
