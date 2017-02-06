Terri's Chicken Pot Pie

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and chopped

¼ cup celery, chopped

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup milk

2 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables

1 package frozen or refrigerated pie pastry



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425°. Heat oil in a medium saucepan on medium high heat. Add onions, carrots and celery and cook until tender. Add flour and stir to combine, cook one minute.

Gradually stir in broth and milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken, vegetable mix and thyme. Remove from heat.

If using a frozen pie shell, add chicken mixture to one shell. Remove other pastry and place over filling. If using refrigerated pastry, unroll a pastry sheet into a 9-in. pie plate; trim even with rims. Add chicken mixture. Unroll remaining pastry; place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut slits in tops.

Bake 35-40 minutes or until crust is lightly browned. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting.

Make it Your Own with other options:

Replace chicken with beef and add one large potato, diced. Cook potato with onions and continue with recipe.

Omit meat for a vegetarian option

Add other vegetables: green peppers, mushrooms, red peppers.

Add 1/3 cup shredded cheese of choice

Work Day Version:

Pour 1 can cream of chicken soup, ¼ cup milk, 1 cup diced chicken and 1 cup mixed frozen vegetables into a ready-made pie crust. Gently stir to mix. Top with 2nd pie crust and bake until crust is golden.

Other ideas:

Golden mushroom soup with beef and mixed vegetables

Cream of mushroom soup with seafood of choice or make a vegetarian version

Presented by Terri Geiser, Cooking Wiser

2/6/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)