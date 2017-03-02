Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

1 cup white sugar

1 cup peanut butter

1 egg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the peanut butter, white sugar and egg. Mix well until smooth.

Roll dough into a ball and press with fork and place on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees 5-7 minutes. Make sure cookies aren't over baked, they should be soft and not too brown.

Presented by Gina Oster, Cookie Crusaders

