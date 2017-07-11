Tomato Head's Creamed Corn

(Photo: Tomato Head)

3 tablespoons oil

1/2 cup onion, diced

1 tsp jalapeño pepper finely chopped (optional)

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

3 ears of corn, kernels removed (3 to 4 cups)

1.5 cup heavy cream

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, jalapeño and rosemary and sauté until onion is translucent. Add corn kernels and stir until corn and onions are mixed together well. Add cream and bring mixture to a boil. Stir and reduce heat to simmer. Simmer, stirring occasionally for fifteen minutes. Remove rosemary sprigs.

Serve immediately.

Can be refrigerated and reheated over low heat.

Serves 6-8

Presented by Mahastie Vafaie

7/1/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM