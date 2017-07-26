Tomato Phyllo Pizza

Tomato tart (Photo: Snap Decision, (c) Snap Decision)

Ingredients:

7 sheets of Phyllo Dough

1 stick Butter

8 oz. Shredded Mozzarella

3 "Roma" Tomatoes, or similar, cut into 1/3" slices

1/2 Red Onion, cut into thin slices

Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper

1 tsp Dried Oregano

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 deg.

Brush cookie sheet with butter, lay down first sheet of dough. Brush dough with butter and top with another sheet of dough. Repeat with remaining dough, ending with butter on the top.

Sprinkle cheese on dough. Arrange onion and tomato slices. Top with salt and pepper and rubbed oregano. Bake 10-15 minutes, until crust is brown on the edges and cheese is melted.

Great served with a salad for lunch, or cut into smaller pieces for simple summer hors d'oeuvres.

Presented by Rebecca Saldivar, New Harvest Corn & Tomato Festival

7/26/2017



© 2017 WBIR.COM