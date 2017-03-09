Totality Shrimp on the Barbie

16 Jumbo Shrimp, peeled, deveined with tails

½ c olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 lime, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

4 skewers (if wooden, soak for 30 minutes prior to grilling)

1 pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced

2 large apples sliced with skin on

2 starfruit sliced cross-wise with skin on

2 cups strawberries hulled

¼ c melted coconut oil

1 T ground cinnamon



Honey Walnut Chili Sauce:

1 T coconut oil or coconut oil spray

2/3 c honey

¼ c apple cider vinegar

1 t coconut sugar

1 t chili powder

½ t ground cumin

1 ½ c low sodium chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

½ c walnut halves

Optional: fresh leafy herbs for garnish





Preheat grill for low heat (approximately 325 degrees).

Combine shrimp in a large bowl or gallon-sized freezer bag with olive oil, garlic, lime juice, salt and pepper. Coat all shrimp evenly with mixture and set in the refrigerator to marinate for approximately 30 minutes. Lime juice will toughen the shrimp if left on for too long so don’t go for more than an hour.

Next, toss together fruit with warm coconut oil mixture and cinnamon and set aside.

Make the sauce by first coating a medium saucepan with coconut oil or spray. Combine honey and vinegar. Swiftly whisk in broth and remaining ingredients. Bring to a quick simmer and remove. Transfer to a food processor and blend until smooth. Arrange walnuts on a small dish and lightly toast in oven. Remove and add to sauce.

Thread shrimp together on skewers. Fruit can be cook arranged on vented pan (preferred method) or threaded on separate skewers.

Put shrimp and fruit on grill for 5 -10 minutes or until shrimp turns pink and fruit softens.

Plate shrimp and fruit and drizzle with sauce. Garnish with fresh herbs and enjoy your healthy Shrimp on the Barbie!

Presented by Scott and Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

3/9/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM