Tsali Notch Eclipse Supper

Tennessee Solar Sipper

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

1 bottle Tsali Notch French Broad Tennessee Muscadine rosé wine

1/3 cup lime simple syrup

1/3 cup Brandy

1 cup club soda or more as desired

Mixed fruit such as sliced limes, lemons, peaches, nectarines and grapes.

Ice.

Instructions:

Fill large pitcher full with fruit, frozen grapes/or ice. Pour wine into the pitcher. Add syrup and brandy. Top off with desired amount of club soda. Stir to blend.



Totality Turkey Sliders with Lemon Basil Aioli

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 pound ground turkey

1/3 cup purple onions, finely minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup bread crumbs, finely ground

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

8 slider buns

For the Aioli:

1 cup olive oil mayonnaise

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh basil, finely minced

Juice and zest from one lemon

2 cloves garlic, minced

Instructions:

Combine turkey, onions and garlic in medium bowl and gently stir to combine. Add egg, bread crumbs and season with salt and pepper. Mix gently. Form turkey into small patties, about the size of the buns.

Grill on medium heat until browned on both sides.

Serve with aioli and any other toppings of choice such as basil, lettuce and tomato.

Presented by JD Dalton, Tsali Notch Vineyard & Terri Geiser, Cooking Wiser

8/15/2017

